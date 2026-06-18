Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Fort Campbell Boulevard Water Outage for Water Main Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Wednesday, June 24th, 2026, at 8:30am on the 2120-2169 section of Fort Campbell Boulevard for water main maintenance.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity, including Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 11:30am.