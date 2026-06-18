Clarksville Among Tennessee Cities with the Lowest Gas Prices at the Pump

Tennessee is now the Fourth Least Expensive Market in the Nation

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across the state continued their steady decline, falling 15 cents, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.60 which is 52 cents less expensive than one month ago but 92 cents more expensive than one year ago.

“Crude oil prices are falling after the announcement of an agreement between the United States and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Lower crude oil prices typically mean lower prices at the pump for drivers. If the Strait of Hormuz opens this week, it will still likely take time for market conditions to stabilize. Resuming traffic and restoring confidence among insurers and global markets could take weeks or longer,” Cooper stated.

When the U.S.-Iran conflict began, oil traded near $67.00 per barrel. As tensions escalated, crude eventually climbed to a high of $112.95 in early April. During that time, Tennessee’s average price for gasoline rose from $2.57 per gallon to a high of $4.21 per gallon, increasing the cost of filling a 15-gallon tank by nearly $25.00.

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular has been falling for three straight weeks, delivering some relief to drivers during the busy summer travel season. Since May 21st, the national average has dropped from $4.56 to $4.06 thanks to crude oil prices remaining below $100.00 per barrel.

Gas prices typically peak around this time of year, but uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz makes this year more unpredictable. Pump prices remain at four-year highs, but the national average is currently far from the record set on June 14th, 2022, of $5.01 per gallon.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.59 million b/d to 8.73 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 215 million barrels to 215.1 million. Gasoline production increased last week, averaging 9.7 million barrels per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $1.83 to settle at $90.03 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 7.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 426.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($3.74), Jackson ($3.63), Nashville ($3.62)

Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($3.33), Clarksville ($3.35), Cleveland ($3.42)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.604 $3.623 $3.751 $4.122 $2.687 Chattanooga $3.330 $3.350 $3.469 $3.997 $2.600 Knoxville $3.599 $3.619 $3.762 $4.121 $2.668 Memphis $3.749 $3.761 $3.862 $4.150 $2.738 Nashville $3.624 $3.641 $3.777 $4.137 $2.705 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories.

ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

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