Austin Peay State University Soccer Adds Thomas Williams as Goalkeeper Coach for 2026 Season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan made an addition to her coaching staff with the addition of Thomas Williams as the Governors’ goalkeeper coach ahead of the 2026 season.

“Thomas is a great addition to our staff for this fall and I’m excited about the program as a whole as we head into the UAC,” said McGowan. “He has experience with all levels of keepers, a work ethic that will make him successful and a passion for the game that will help our defensive unit be better. Having a complete staff and team, new energy, new goals and a new season – we are excited for the fall!”

Williams comes from Marietta College, where he was a volunteer coach for the Pioneers’ women’s soccer team for the last two seasons. He collaborated with the rest of the coaching staff to develop student-athletes and to create a cohesive, effective coaching environment.

In the 2025 season, he saw the Pioneers finish just three points out of first place in the Ohio Athletic Conference standings, posting a 2-1-5 conference record and a 5-4-9 overall record. He also saw Marietta’s keeper be named the OAC Goalkeeper of the Year after posting the best goals against average and save percentage in the league.

Before beginning his role with Marietta in 2024, he played for the Pioneers from 2018 to 2021, seeing a handful of games in net, during which he did not allow a goal.

A native of Belpre, Ohio, Williams earned his bachelor’s in Sport Management from Marietta in 2022