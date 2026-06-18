APSU Athletics Announces Chosen Fundraiser at F&M Bank Arena for August 15th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics announced the launch of the Chosen Fundraiser, an all-encompassing event celebrating the student-athletes, coaches, supporters and alumni who have chosen to be a part of APSU and their shared commitment to athletics and the University as a whole.

The Chosen Fundraiser will take place Saturday, August 15th, 2026, at F&M Bank Arena, bringing together the Austin Peay State University Athletics community for an evening focused on connection, support and the future of APSU Athletics. A welcome home party will begin at 5:00pm, followed by the main event at 6:00pm.

“‘Chosen reflects one of the most meaningful decisions a person can make—the choice to be part of Austin Peay State University,” said Athletics Director Jordan Harmon. “In an era when commitment and loyalty are increasingly rare, it’s important that we celebrate those who have chosen to wear our colors, champion our student-athletes, and invest in the success of Austin Peay State University. This event honors the individuals who help drive our program forward while bringing the entire Austin Peay family together in support of the future of Governors athletics.”

The event will highlight the individuals who have played a role in shaping Austin Peay State University Athletics, from student-athletes and coaches to alumni, donors, and fans. Through the Chosen Fundraiser, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with APSU student-athletes and coaches.

Additional event details, including a registration link, will be available next week.