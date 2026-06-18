Clarksville Obituary: Brady Garland Wallace

Clarksville, TN – Brady Garland Wallace, 93, passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2026, at Dover Care Center, with his beloved daughter, Tonya Kyle, by his side, holding the hand of the father who lovingly called her “Pumpkin.

“Brady was the son of the late Oscar Wallace and Elmer Page Wallace and was the last surviving son among their 18 children. After a long and blessed life, he was welcomed home to Heaven by those who had gone before him, including his parents. Brady was devoted to the love of his life, Wanda Faye Wallace. Together they built a family filled with love and faith, raising their children: Rita, Jeff, Connie, and Molly Odom, whom he cherished deeply.

Known simply as “Daddy” to those who loved him most, Brady treasured every moment spent with his children, grandchildren, and family. One of his greatest joys was recently learning that he would soon become a great-grandfather. His warm smile, unwavering faith in Jesus Christ, and deep love for his family will remain a lasting legacy.

Brady’s light will continue to shine through the lives he touched. The sweet melodies of the gospel hymns he played on his harmonica will forever echo in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Though our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing he is at peace. He will be deeply missed by his beloved daughter who treasured their countless conversations and coffee moments together after work, and by all who were blessed to know him.