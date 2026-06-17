Nashville Sounds Beat Memphis Redbirds 10-8 After Building Early Seven-Run Lead

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds evened their series in Memphis with a 10-8 win on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park. The Sounds jumped out to a seven-run lead after the top of the third and held off Memphis’ rally as the two teams combined for 28 hits and 12 XBH.

Akil Baddoo got the scoring started with a solo home run in the top of the second. Jett Williams added his third home run of the series with a two-run shot in the top of the third after Ethan Murray collected the first of his two doubles for the game. Back-to-back singles and a hit by pitch to put Luke Adams aboard sent Baddoo back to the plate.

His second home run in as many at-bats gave Nashville a 7-0 lead early as he hit the fourth grand slam of the season for Nashville. Baddoo returned with the bases loaded in the fourth and drew a walk to record his sixth RBI of the game in his first three plate appearances.

After a pair of runs in the bottom of the third for Memphis, Murray extended the lead back to seven runs with a RBI double in the fifth to put Nashville back in front 9-2. The Redbirds responded with a pair of home runs in the home half of the fifth.

Memphis scored runs in each of the next three trips to the plate while holding the Sounds scoreless in the top of the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. After his four home run on Tuesday, Joshua Baez stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth as the tying run but drew a bases-loaded walk after a seven pitch at-bat with Easton McGee.

Yohel Pozo hit home runs in back-to-back at-bats, his second drawing Memphis back within two runs. A leadoff double in the bottom of the eighth advanced to third on a balk and scored on a productive groundout to cut the Sounds lead to one run at 9-8.

Adams reached for the third time of the game with a catcher’s interference to start the top of the ninth. Jeferson Quero added his third hit of the day with a one-out single before Greg Jones doubled home Adams to make it 10-8 and a three-hit day. Following a handful of defensive changes and Mark Manfredi taking over on the mound for McGee, Manfredi stranded a one-out double on consecutive fly outs to help even the series.

The series continues with game three on Thursday night. The Sounds remain two games back of both Memphis and Rochester with four games remaining to decide the first playoff spot in the International League playoffs.

First pitch at AutoZone Park is slated for 7:05pm.