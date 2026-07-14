Dame Frances Sets Track Record to Win $80,000 Kentucky Sire Stakes Final at Oak Grove Racing

Oak Grove, KY – In just the second start of her career, Erv Miller trainee Dame Frances fired first up on the rim to the last turn and kicked by pacesetter Banana Beach to win the $80,000 Kentucky Sire Stakes (KYSS) final for 2-year-old pacing fillies under wraps in a track-record 1:50.4 mile on Monday (July 13) at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel. – In just the second start of her career, Erv Miller trainee Dame Frances fired first up on the rim to the last turn and kicked by pacesetter Banana Beach to win the $80,000 Kentucky Sire Stakes (KYSS) final for 2-year-old pacing fillies under wraps in a track-record 1:50.4 mile on Monday (July 13) at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel.

Leaving from post 6, driver Atlee Bender landed into fourth with 3-5 favorite Dame Frances while Banana Beach (driven by Ronnie Gillespie) grabbed command from an inside draw to a :26.1 first quarter. Gillespie settled on the lead but kept the pace strong to a :55 half as Bender readied his charge for an attack in the backside. Dame Frances edged off the pegs in the backstretch and punched forward to match strides with Banana Beach past three-quarters in 1:23.2 before crisply disposing of that rival in the lane while pulling clear for victory by a widening 3-1/4 lengths under a hand drive. Banana Beach held second from Sweet As Silk (Todd McCarthy) in third with Bordeaux Station (Scott Zeron) rallying from last for fourth.

A filly by Pebble Beach-Coronet, Dame Frances remains unbeaten from two starts with $60,000 earned for owners Ervin Miller Stable Inc., Andy Miller Stable Inc., Stepbystep Racing and Bryn Campbell. Her 1:50.4 mile, a lifetime best, lowers the track record for 2-year-old pacing fillies set last year when Caviart Daisy won the KYSS final. She paid $3.44 to win.

Midnight Drive (Dexter Dunn) found a smoother trip off a defeat in last week’s “A” division to score in the $80,000 KYSS final for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings in a 1:52.4 mile. Dunn fired forward out of post 7 and found the pocket after a :27.1 first quarter when odds-on favorite Lone Cypress (Todd McCarthy) looped to the lead as Ballarddrgoldfngr (Archie Buford) chugged up the rim to challenge for the front. Lone Cypress battled with Ballarddrgoldfngr to a :55.3 half and rebuffed that rival passing three-quarters in 1:24. As Ballarddrgoldfngr retreated through the turn, Midnight Drive found clearance to angle outside and laid aim on the leader spinning for home. Midnight Drive reached the front midway down the stretch and held firmly to the finish as Bluebird Beach (Scott Zeron) swooped from near last to take second, beaten a half length. Lone Cypress settled for third and Fenway Station (Atlee Bender) hugged the pylons for fourth.

Jamie Sullivan trains Midnight Drive, a 2-year-old colt by Stay Hungry-Turnoffthelights, for owners David Hamm, Glenn Phillips and Frank Chick. He won his second race from three starts, has now earned $75,000 and paid $7.88 to win.

A total of five of $50,000 KYSS “B” divisions also went postward on the 17-race card with three splits for pacing males and two for pacing fillies. Lous Lucky Star (Andy McCarthy, 1:53.3 winning mile; $4.30 to win), A Bettor Dream (Andy McCarthy, 1:54.4; $6.02) and Brookie Cookie (Tim Tetrick, 1:53.4; $7.40) won in the divisions for males while Sangiovese Hanover (Todd McCarthy, 1:54.1; $4.84) and Late Night Legend (Todd McCarthy, 1:53.1; $2.56) won the dashes for fillies.

The card also featured five $30,000 events for Kentucky-bred 2-year-old maidens with the marquee performances of the day coming from Goodwalkspoiled (Kyle Husted, 1:54; $3.80) overhauling Downtown Blvd (Dexter Dunn), the full-sister to Meadowlands Pace champ Brandon Blvd, off a pocket trip and Seaside Ubeaut (Dexter Dunn, 1:53.2; $2.80), a $500,000 yearling purchase and filly by Downbytheseaside out of world champion Warrawee Ubeaut, romping on debut by 7-1/2 lengths. Freshman trotting fillies Whitney (Scott Zeron, 1:57.2; $4.18) and Oh Goodi (Andy McCarthy, 1:58.1; $7.42) also posted wins in the maiden events as well as trotting colt Whateverittakes As (Atlee Bender, 1:57; $7.46).

Live racing at Oak Grove continues for closing week of the 2026 season with “Tuesday at the Trots” (July 14th), featuring 15 races all on the trot including 13 total divisions of KYSS. Tuesday’s card also features a carryover into the $1 Late Pick 5 (Races 10-14) worth $1,214.72 as well as a carryover into the $1 Late Pick 4 (Races 12-15) worth $969.49. Both wagers have a takeout of just 15 percent. First-race post time is 10:55am CT.