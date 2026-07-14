Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Whitfield Road closed for ongoing Sewer Lift Station Replacement Work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is continuing the sewer lift station replacement work today that began on Monday, July 13th, 2026, and has closed a section of Whitfield Road again from Tracy Lane to Blakemore Drive.
Southbound traffic will detour to Tracy Lane and northbound traffic will detour to Blakemore Drive during the work. Local traffic from Prewitt Lane and Boulder Pass Road may exit their neighborhoods by turning left or north onto Whitfield Road.
Motorists should slow down, follow directional signage, be alert to utility workers and equipment or choose an alternative travel route to avoid traffic congestion.
The sewer lift station replacement is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 3:30pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com