Clarksville Obituary: Lois Libby O’Malley

Clarksville, TN – Lois Libby O’Malley, age 89, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on June 14th, 2026. She was born on April 22nd, 1937, in Chicago, IL, to Benjamin and Lillian Kleiman.

Lois had many great attributes, the most notable being her wonderful sense of humor, chic style of fashion, and her ability to give the best advice when needed. She loved reading, movies, needle point, and cooking for her grandchildren. Among her numerous careers, Lois also owned a jewelry company.

She is survived by her children: Kimberly O’Malley, Juliet (Joe) Brandolino, and Noel O’Malley; twin brother, Barney Kleiman and sister, Jeri Lynn Masciola; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Please visit Lois’ online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.