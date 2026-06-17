Clarksville Obituary: Lois Libby O’Malley

Clarksville, TN – Lois Libby O’Malley, age 89, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on June 14th, 2026. She was born on April 22nd, 1937, in Chicago, IL, to Benjamin and Lillian Kleiman.
Lois had many great attributes, the most notable being her wonderful sense of humor, chic style of fashion, and her ability to give the best advice when needed. She loved reading, movies, needle point, and cooking for her grandchildren. Among her numerous careers, Lois also owned a jewelry company.
She is survived by her children: Kimberly O’Malley, Juliet (Joe) Brandolino, and Noel O’Malley; twin brother, Barney Kleiman and sister, Jeri Lynn Masciola; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please visit Lois’ online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com