Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Announces Hours for Juneteenth Holiday and Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) Thursday, June 18th; and the Juneteenth federal holiday on Friday, June 19th.
Fort Campbell DONSA – Thursday, June 18th
- Open Services/Scheduled Appointments:
- Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes
- All Mental Health Services and specialty clinics
- Radiology for appointments only
- Physical Therapy open until noon
- Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacies
- BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:
- Emergency Center
- Labor and Delivery
- Inpatient Services
For urgent Family Advocacy needs, FAP is still available to receive any referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270-798-8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker.
Juneteenth – Friday, June 19th
- Outpatient Services:
- All outpatient services are closed in observance of the holiday.
- For Expectant Mothers:
- Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.
- Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.
- BACH Emergency Center Open 24/7
Monday, June 22nd
- Dental Clinics will consolidate to Epperly Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270.798.3678/3544
Additional Services
- TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1.800.TRICARE (874-2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns. Call 911 for medical emergencies.
- Mental Health 24/7 Services: For mental health emergencies, patients can call the MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866-966-1020, email or chat. Anyone needing emergency mental health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room.
- MHS GENESIS Patient Portal: Patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Care teams respond during normal business operating hours.
Appointments
- To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.
All hospital outpatient services reopen normal hours Monday, June 22nd.