Millan Foundation Hosts “Service Beyond the Uniform” Panel on Leadership and Community Impact

Clarksville, TN – The Millan Foundation recently presented Service Beyond the Uniform, a panel discussion moderated by Brigadier General (Retired) Scott E Brower, that focused on Leadership, Purpose and Giving Back.

The event was held at The Press, with a reception following immediately after in The Jude Room.

Panelists included CW4 (Retired) Josh Burch, CW5 (Retired) Gary Linfoot, CW4 (Retired) Joe Shakeenab, Sergeant Major (Retired) Hector Santos, and USAF Captain Alexis Shaw.

Burch now serves as Director of People for The Honor Foundation in the Fort Campbell/middle Tennessee area. Linfoot and his wife Mari co-founded the American Mobility Project, to provide mobility equipment for the disabled community.

Shakeenab is now a Clarksville City Councilman, has established multiple endowed scholarships at APSU, and serves in leadership roles with the university’s alumni association and various advisory committees. Santos serves as Director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization. And, Shaw is a third-year law student at Vanderbilt Law School who is committed to joining a prestigious Washington, DC law firm upon graduation.

BG Brower had a distinguished military career and now serves as Director of the Bass Military Scholars Program at Vanderbilt University. He led the discussion with thoughtful questions to the panelists that highlighted the “why” behind their lived experiences and the leadership lessons that inspire them to continue to serve their communities.

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