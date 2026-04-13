Clarksville City Clerk Lisa Canfield Elected President of Statewide TAMCAR Organization

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is proud to announce that Clarksville City Clerk Lisa Canfield has been elected President of the Tennessee Association of Municipal Clerks and Recorders (TAMCAR).

Ms. Canfield was elected Vice-President of TAMCAR in October 2024. As Vice President, she was also the organization’s President-Elect. Her term would have begun in October 2026 based on normal scheduling. However, the current TAMCAR President is stepping down early.

Ms. Canfield will be fulfilling the remainder of the current President’s unexpired term, and then will begin her full term, as originally scheduled, in October.

TAMCAR exists to promote efficiency, economy, and professionalism for Tennessee’s municipal recordkeepers in the conduct of their official duties.

This is accomplished by cultivating and promoting a better understanding of the functions and responsibilities of the municipal clerk and recorder; gathering and disseminating information to improve the procedures and professional image of the office; promoting cooperation among municipal clerks and recorders through the exchange of ideas, information, and experiences; offering professional development opportunities; and supporting legislation that benefits these offices.

“As our City Clerk, Lisa Canfield has demonstrated leadership, an even temperament, organizational management, and creative problem-solving,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

“She will bring the same mindset and skills as President of TAMCAR, and the City of Clarksville is proud she will represent us in this important statewide role,” Mayor Pitts said.

“I am truly honored to serve as President of TAMCAR, and to continue supporting the important work of municipal clerks across Tennessee,” Ms. Canfield said.

“Continuing education is a passion of mine, and I look forward to building a strong, comprehensive certification program that reflects the evolving role of our profession.

“I am deeply grateful to Angie Skarp for her leadership, and service as President, and I am committed to building on the strong foundation she has established. I also appreciate the continued support of Mayor Joe Pitts and Chief of Staff James Halford, as I step into this role,” Ms. Canfield said.