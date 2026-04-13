APSU Invites Community to “Plant the Campus Red” on April 23rd

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is inviting the community to continue one of its longest-running traditions when Plant the Campus Red returns on Thursday, April 23rd at 1:30pm.

Volunteers will plant 4,000 flowers and new trees across campus to celebrate the university’s graduates and bring joy to the Clarksville community. The event is hosted by Community Engagement & Sustainability, part of the Division of Student Affairs, and will begin in the Morgan University Center Plaza.

“Plant the Campus Red originated as an opportunity for the campus community to come together to celebrate and heal after a tough time,” said Alexandra Wills, director of Community Engagement & Sustainability. “Every spring, we gather again in the same spirit to celebrate our graduates and the start of a new season. Spending time outdoors planting flowers and talking with each other outside of our normal day-to-day is a special way to bring joy and appreciate our campus home.“

This tradition began in 1999, after a tornado that devastated much of downtown Clarksville.

The first 150 volunteers will receive a free T-shirt, work gloves and snacks at the check-in table. Community members ages 16 and older can register at www.apsu.edu/ces/plantcampus.php. Registered participants will receive an email with additional details before the event.

For more information, contact Community Engagement & Sustainability at willsa@apsu.edu.