Clarksville Obituary: Russ Baxter Parchman

Clarksville, TN – Russ Baxter Parchman, age 76, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on April 9th, 2026.

Born on February 13th, 1950, in Clarksville, to the late Russell Parchman and Henrietta Pedigo. Russ was a lifelong resident who took great pride in his hometown and the community he called home.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karen Parchman; and his sons, George (Amber) Parchman and Russell (Mindy) Parchman; brother Mike Parchman; favorite sister in law, Gentsy Parchman; niece, Janet Summey; nephew, Stephen Lehman; grandchildren, Chelsea (Jackson) Quarles, Emily Parchman, Mia Parchman, Mason Parchman, Madison Parchman, Hannah Roden, and Alex Roden; great nieces, Emma and Clarie.

He was a graduate of Clarksville HS class of 1969. An avid outdoorsman, Russ found joy and peace in nature, whether casting a line, spending time in the woods, or simply enjoying the quiet beauty of the outdoors. Above all, he was a loving husband, devoted father, and caring brother who cherished every moment spent with his family. He was known for his steady presence, kind heart, and the warmth he brought to those around him.

Russ had a special love for his dogs, Homer and Buster, who were constant companions throughout his life, and he never passed up the simple pleasure of an occasional milkshake. His life was marked by quiet strength, loyalty, and a deep appreciation for the simple things.

He will be remembered for the love he gave, the memories he created, and the lasting impact he made on all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 13rd, 2026, at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 13th, 2026, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Lannom and Rev. Jimmy Byrd officiating. Burial will follow directly after the service at Greenwood Cemetery, Clarksville, TN.

Pallbearers will be Harold Ogburn (a great cook), Charles Ogburn, Raymond Ogburn, Todd Pitts, Jimmy Bryant, and Stephen Lehman. Honorary Pallbearers are Steve Batie, and the “Golden Girls” at Wal-Mart.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1410 Golf Club Lane, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.648.0817

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com