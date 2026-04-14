74.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 14, 2026
HomeEventsCome On Down! The Price Is Right Live™ Set for F&M Bank...
Events

Come On Down! The Price Is Right Live™ Set for F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville April 28th

News Staff
By News Staff
The Price Is Right Live™ Delivers Classic Games and Celebrity Host to Clarksville Stage
The Price Is Right Live™ Delivers Classic Games and Celebrity Host to Clarksville Stage

F&M Bank ArenaClarksville, TN – Come On Down! THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ brings Celebrity Host, Classic Games, and Iconic Sets to F&M Bank Arena on April 28th, 2026, just a few short weeks away! Tickets are on sale now at www.myfmbankarena.com

This Spring, America’s most beloved game show experience is hitting the road—THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ is making its way across the country with a brand-new, high-energy live stage show hosted by a celebrity host full of charisma, laughs, and big personality.

Fans can step into the nostalgia of their childhood and see the legendary sets they grew up watching—The Big Wheel™, Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, and the fabulous Showcase—all brought to life right in your hometown. The excitement, the prizes, the moments you remember… now you can experience them up close and in person with the kind of show-stopping fun only PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE can deliver!

Randomly selected contestants will have the chance to win appliances, dream vacations, electronics, even a brand-new car, while lucky audience members can score prizes without ever leaving their seat.

Have ever dreamt of spinning The Big Wheel™, now is your chance to come up on stage and try to land on ONE DOLLAR! Ready to meet our Celebrity Host? Hear first-hand stories and experience the history of The Price is Right! Check out our website for details on special packages that are available now!

Playing to packed houses for over 20 years and giving away more than $15 million in cash and prizes, THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ has become a nationwide phenomenon. If you’ve ever shouted prices at your TV, dreamed of spinning the Big Wheel, or imagined yourself in the Showcase Showdown—this is your moment. Buy your tickets TODAY!

The next contestant could be YOU- “Come on Down” to F&M Bank Arena on April 28th, 2026 and experience the magic of THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE™ like never before.

Event: The Price is Right Live!™
Date/Time: Tuesday, April 28th at 7:30pm.
Venue: F&M Bank Arena
Tickets On Sale: www.myfmbankarena.com

For more information, follow The Price Is Right Live™ on Facebook (www.facebook.com/priceisrightlive), Twitter (www.twitter.com/TPIRLIVE) & Instagram (www.instagram.com/priceisrightlive/).

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

For more information, please visit www.myfmbankarena.com

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Lillian “Moe” Abernathy
Next article
APSU Men’s Tennis Faces Top-Seed North Florida in ASUN Quarterfinals
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information