APSU Men’s Tennis Faces Top-Seed North Florida in ASUN Quarterfinals

Clarksville, TN – After winning its first postseason match since 2015, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team takes on top-seed North Florida on Wednesday at 8:00am CT in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Tennis Championship at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Governors earned a trip to the quarterfinals with a 4-3 victory over No. 9-seed Bellarmine, Tuesday, with Vincent Lu clinching the win with a three-set victory.

In the opening round win against Bellarmine, the APSU Govs’ No. 1 doubles pairing, Logan Tomovski and Rohan Loubser, and No. 2 doubles pairing, Glen Arnet and Lucas Ranciaro, each picked up 6-3 victories to clinch the double point. Then, in addition to Lu’s singles victory, Tomovski and Felipe De La Hormaza picked up wins in the No. 3 and No. 5 matches, respectively, to help the Govs beat the Knights.

This season, Tomovski and Rohan Loubser lead all APSU doubles pairings with an 8-3 record from the No. 1 position, while the pairing of Bodi Valen Galen and Ranciaro are second on the team with four wins.

With a 13-8 record this season, No. 1-seed North Florida enters the ASUN Championship after dropping its final match of the regular season to No. 63-ranked South Florida, 6-1. UNF head coach John Collins was named the 2026 ASUN Coach of the Year, while graduate student Andreas Scott was named the ASUN Player of the Year and a First Team All-ASUN selection for the second-straight season.

Scott posted a 14-10 record this season, with an 8-7 mark in the spring at the No. 1 singles position, with seven-consecutive wins to close the regular season. The Ospreys’ Aron Major and Kyle Piqueras also earned 2026 ASUN All-Freshman Team honors.

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Next Up For Men’s Tennis

The winner of Wednesday’s match between the Governors and Ospreys will take on the winner of Eastern Kentucky and Florida Gulf Coast on Friday at 8:00am CT in the semifinals of the ASUN Conference Men’s Tennis Championship.