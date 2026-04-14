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APSU Men’s Tennis Faces Top-Seed North Florida in ASUN Quarterfinals

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By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Advances to Face North Florida in ASUN Championship Quarterfinals. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Advances to Face North Florida in ASUN Championship Quarterfinals. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – After winning its first postseason match since 2015, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team takes on top-seed North Florida on Wednesday at 8:00am CT in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Tennis Championship at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Governors earned a trip to the quarterfinals with a 4-3 victory over No. 9-seed Bellarmine, Tuesday, with Vincent Lu clinching the win with a three-set victory.

In the opening round win against Bellarmine, the APSU Govs’ No. 1 doubles pairing, Logan Tomovski and Rohan Loubser, and No. 2 doubles pairing, Glen Arnet and Lucas Ranciaro, each picked up 6-3 victories to clinch the double point. Then, in addition to Lu’s singles victory, Tomovski and Felipe De La Hormaza picked up wins in the No. 3 and No. 5 matches, respectively, to help the Govs beat the Knights.

This season, Tomovski and Rohan Loubser lead all APSU doubles pairings with an 8-3 record from the No. 1 position, while the pairing of Bodi Valen Galen and Ranciaro are second on the team with four wins.

With a 13-8 record this season, No. 1-seed North Florida enters the ASUN Championship after dropping its final match of the regular season to No. 63-ranked South Florida, 6-1. UNF head coach John Collins was named the 2026 ASUN Coach of the Year, while graduate student Andreas Scott was named the ASUN Player of the Year and a First Team All-ASUN selection for the second-straight season.

Scott posted a 14-10 record this season, with an 8-7 mark in the spring at the No. 1 singles position, with seven-consecutive wins to close the regular season. The Ospreys’ Aron Major and Kyle Piqueras also earned 2026 ASUN All-Freshman Team honors.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Governors men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For Men’s Tennis

The winner of Wednesday’s match between the Governors and Ospreys will take on the winner of Eastern Kentucky and Florida Gulf Coast on Friday at 8:00am CT in the semifinals of the ASUN Conference Men’s Tennis Championship.

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