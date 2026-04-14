Clarksville Obituary: David Andrew Elliott

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for CW4 David Andrew Elliott, ARMY (Ret), age 59, of Cunningham, TN, will be Saturday, April 18th, 2026, at 3:00pm at Gum Springs Baptist Church in the Family Life Center. Bro. Stephen Ramsey will officiate, and burial will follow at the church cemetery, where full military honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of the service.

David was born on November 28th, 1966, in Houston, MO, to Clifton Errol Elliott, who preceded him in death, and Patricia Dickison Elliott. The Lord called him home on April 12th, 2026.

David was a graduate of Cameron University in Lawton, OK. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, retiring after 24 years of service. During his career, he served in Kosovo, Korea, and Iraq. He earned numerous distinguished awards, including two Bronze Stars and a Meritorious Service Medal. Although he had great success in the military, David was a humble man with a heart to serve the Lord.

He was a faithful member and deacon at Gum Springs Baptist Church, where he and his wife, Kyla, taught Sunday School, served on many committees, and made immeasurable contributions and commitments to furthering the kingdom of God. Among his many admirable qualities, he was also a devoted family man. He enjoyed spending time with them, going to the lake, traveling with his wife, and being a grandfather.

David is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Kyla Runner Elliott; children, Jared (Brittany) Elliott and Jessica (Nick) Johnson; sisters, Dayna (Greg) Harbin and Aleta (Jerry) Harris; and his grandchildren, Madelyn, Payton, and James.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5270 Marion Road, Cunningham, TN, 37052.

Please visit David’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.