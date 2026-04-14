Austin Peay State University Softball Falls 3-2 to UT Martin in Final Midweek Game of 2026

Lexington, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped a 3-2 contest to UT Martin in its final midweek of the 2026 season, Tuesday, at the Henderson County Sports Complex.

After the first two Governors were retired in the top of the first, Sammie Shelander, Katie Raper, and Kiley Hinton tallied singles, with Hinton’s base knock driving in Shelander from second base. Starting pitcher Mimi Blackledge and the Govs’ defense held the Skyhawks scoreless through the first two innings, while a Sammie Shelander home run in the top of the third extended the APSU lead to 2-0.

UT Martin cut its deficit in half with a first-pitch home run to left field in the bottom of the third. The APSU Govs held their 2-1 lead until the bottom of the fifth when UTM tied the game with a bases-loaded, RBI single to left field. The Skyhawks then scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch, scoring the runner from third.

Shelander and Katie Raper led the APSU Govs with two hits apiece, with both also accounting for one RBI apiece.

In the circle, Mimi Blackledge tossed 3.0 innings, allowing four hits and one run. Emberly Nichols then tossed 1.2 innings and allowed a run. Emma Thompson was credited with the decision after allowing one run in her 0.1 innings of work in the circle. Emily Marks tossed 0.2 innings in her first appearance since March 8, while Cameron Grayson tossed 0.1 innings.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team faces North Alabama, April 18th-19th, at Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium in Florence, Alabama.