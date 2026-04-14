APSU Baseball Secures 17-7 Walk-Off Win Over Tennessee Tech

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team won its midweek contest in run-rule walk-off fashion by a score of 17-7, as redshirt junior Ray Velazquez put away Tennessee Tech with a two-run double in the seventh inning, Tuesday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Tennessee Tech jumped in front early with a two-run first inning, as a pair of Golden Eagles broke open the scoring with two RBI singles. The Governors were sat down on strikes in the bottom of the frame but came back an inning later with two runs to tie the game. With two outs in the second and junior Kyler Proctor at the plate with two runners aboard, he doubled to left center to clear the bases.

A pair of runs came in to score for both sides in the third inning, before the Governors scored four runs in the fifth to take the lead for the first time in the game. Graduate Trevor Conley put up a crooked number with a three-run blast to right center for his first home run of the season, and his first since playing at Bellarmine on March 28th a season ago.

Then, three batters later, redshirt junior Paris Pridgen laced a two-out RBI double to left field to extend Austin Peay State University’s lead to 7-3.

The Golden Eagles would get their four runs back in the top of the sixth inning on a pair of two-RBI hits. But not before the Governors rallied for another four runs on three hits and a wild pitch.

Austin Peay State University tacked on to the run total by putting up six more unanswered runs in the bottom of the seventh. The majority of the runs came on two swings, with redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson hitting a two-run homer for his eighth of the season, and Velazquez putting the game away with his two-run double down the line.

Senior pitcher Aaron Lewis picked up his second win of the season to improve to 2-1 on the season after closing out the sixth inning before the Governors took the lead in the bottom of the inning. He threw two-thirds of an inning and struck out both batters he retired. He allowed just one run on one hit in his appearance.

Six Governors recorded multi-hit performances, as they tallied 16 hits on the night, which is tied for the most in a single game this season. In addition, five Govs had multi-RBI performances at the plate, with Conley leading the pack with four on the night.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team is back at home again this weekend, as they face Bellarmine in a three-game conference series to begin the second half of Atlantic Sun Conference play on Friday with a 6:00pm game, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.