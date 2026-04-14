Clarksville Obituary: Mark Mimms

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Mark Mimms, 61, of Clarksville, TN will be Sunday, April 18th, 2026 at 2:00pm at Oakland Church of Christ with John Mimms officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 17, 2026 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home and again on Sunday from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at the church.
Mark was born on June 15th, 1964 in Clarksville, TN to Josie Mimms Jr. and Juanita Baggett Mimms, who preceded him in death. Mark was self-employed in farming and home improvement for many years. He was a hard worker who took pride in what he did. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and reading in his free time.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mindy Mimms, children: Daniel Mimms, Lara Mimms, and Lindsey Mimms and siblings: Mary (Tim) Schoettle, Joe Mimms III, Ben Mimms, Bobby (Cathy) Mimms, and Suzanne Mimms.
Pallbearers will be: Ben Mimms, Bobby Mimms, Daniel Mimms, Spencer Mimms, Joey Hinton, and Benjamin Mimms to include honorary PAWbearer Finnegan.
The family would like to thank everyone at Brookdale Memory Care in Bellemeade and Adoration Hospice for their kindness and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oakland Church of Christ to further the work there.
Please Mark’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com