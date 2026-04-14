Clarksville Obituary: Mark Mimms

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Mark Mimms, 61, of Clarksville, TN will be Sunday, April 18th, 2026 at 2:00pm at Oakland Church of Christ with John Mimms officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 17, 2026 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home and again on Sunday from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at the church.

Mark was born on June 15th, 1964 in Clarksville, TN to Josie Mimms Jr. and Juanita Baggett Mimms, who preceded him in death. Mark was self-employed in farming and home improvement for many years. He was a hard worker who took pride in what he did. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and reading in his free time.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mindy Mimms, children: Daniel Mimms, Lara Mimms, and Lindsey Mimms and siblings: Mary (Tim) Schoettle, Joe Mimms III, Ben Mimms, Bobby (Cathy) Mimms, and Suzanne Mimms.

Pallbearers will be: Ben Mimms, Bobby Mimms, Daniel Mimms, Spencer Mimms, Joey Hinton, and Benjamin Mimms to include honorary PAWbearer Finnegan.

The family would like to thank everyone at Brookdale Memory Care in Bellemeade and Adoration Hospice for their kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oakland Church of Christ to further the work there.

Please Mark’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.