Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Breaks Postseason Drought with 4-3 Win Over Bellarmine

Fort Myers, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team defeated Bellarmine in the first round of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Tennis Championship, Tuesday, at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Complex. Historically, the win over Bellarmine is the first for the Governors in the postseason, with losses in the previous two years.

In doubles, Logan Tomovski and Rohan Loubser defeated Ryan Parkins and Eli Wood in a 6-3 decision. Glen Arnet and Lucas Ranciaro clinched the doubles point for the Governors with a 6-3 win over their Bellarmine opponent’s. With the decision in hand, Bodi van Galen and Vincent Lu left their match unfinished with a 5-3 lead.

In singles, Tomovski claimed the first win of the day with a straight-set, 6-1, 6-4 victory. Glen Arnet fell to his opponent with a tiebreak loss in the first set, a 6-4 win in the second set, advancing it to a third, where he dropped the set, 6-1. Ranciaro fell to his Bellarmine opponent with a 6-1 win in the first set, a 6-3 loss in the second set, and a 6-4 loss in the third.

With the match tied at 2-2, Felipe De La Hormaza defeated Zak Vince, with a 6-4 win in the first set, and a 6-2 win in the third set. Loubser fell to his opponent to tie the match 3-3.

All eyes were on Lu for the tiebreak decision. Lu won the first set 6-4, dropped the second set 4-6, and defeated his opponent, and won the first round for the Governors with a 6-4 win in the third and final set.

Results

Doubles

Singles

Order of Finish: 3, 4, 6, 5, 1, 2

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Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team now turns its attention to the #1 seed North Florida on Wednesday for a 8:00am CT match at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Courts in Fort Myers, Florida.