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Free Spring Sing Event Highlights CMCSS High School Choir Performances at Downtown Commons

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Clarksville Montgomery County School System and Montgomery County Parks to Host Free Spring Sing Concert in Clarksville
Clarksville Montgomery County School System and Montgomery County Parks to Host Free Spring Sing Concert in Clarksville

Montgomery County Parks and RecreationMontgomery County, TN – The community is invited to enjoy an evening of live outdoor music and student talent at Spring Sing, a new collaborative event presented by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) and Montgomery County Parks and Recreation.

This free event will take place on Friday, May 1st, 2026, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Downtown Commons, featuring performances by several CMCSS high school choirs. 

“Spring Sing is a wonderful opportunity for our students to share their hard work and passion for music with the community,” said Blake Gority, Kirkwood High School choir teacher. “Bringing together choirs from across our high schools not only highlights the incredible talent within our programs but also celebrates the importance of the arts in education.” 

Several CMCSS high school choirs will take the stage throughout the evening, including Clarksville High School, Kirkwood High School, Rossview High School, and West Creek High School.  

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks E’s Squeezed Lemonade and Happy Bun Hot Dogs. 

“We are proud to partner with CMCSS to create opportunities that showcase our local students and bring the community together,” said Sally Read, Director of Montgomery County Parks and Recreation. “Events like Spring Sing highlight the power of collaboration while giving these talented performers a special stage in the heart of downtown Clarksville.” 

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information about events hosted by Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, visit montgomerytn.gov/parks

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