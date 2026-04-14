Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans South Riverside Drive Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage, low water pressure and a lane closure on South Riverside Drive on Thursday, April 16th, at 10:00pm for water valve replacement.
The following streets will be affected by the water outage during the work:
- South Riverside Drive (Current Street to Cumberland Drive)
- Dean Drive
Approximately 300 feet of the outer northbound lane of South Riverside Drive will be closed to traffic at the Big Lots parking lot located at 1031 South Riverside Drive. Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.
The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water valve replacement, restoring water service and reopening the lane by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, April 17th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com