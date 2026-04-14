Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans South Riverside Drive Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage, low water pressure and a lane closure on South Riverside Drive on Thursday, April 16th, at 10:00pm for water valve replacement.

The following streets will be affected by the water outage during the work:

South Riverside Drive (Current Street to Cumberland Drive)

Dean Drive

Approximately 300 feet of the outer northbound lane of South Riverside Drive will be closed to traffic at the Big Lots parking lot located at 1031 South Riverside Drive. Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water valve replacement, restoring water service and reopening the lane by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, April 17th.