Gateway Chamber Orchestra Announces “Bourbon & Branden+Burgers” at The Ruby Cora on May 9th

Clarksville, TN – The Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) invites you to an evening where fine music meets local flavor. On May 9th, the GCO presents Bourbon & Branden+burgers, an intimate exploration of J.S. Bach’s legendary Brandenburg Concerti paired with specially curated food and spirits.

A sophisticated spinoff of the GCO’s popular BBQ, Brews, & Beethoven series, this one-night-only event brings audiences up-close and personal with our orchestra. Set against the rolling landscape of Gunn Farm at the stunning Ruby Cora venue, the evening promises a sensory journey through the “musical flavor” of the GCO’s world-class musicianship.

The Music: Bach Reimagined

The program centers on the timeless inspiration of J.S. Bach, demonstrating how his work continues to ripple across centuries of composition. This “Bach in the 21st Century” experience features a chamber ensemble performing everything from fiery, rhythmically grounded movements to delicate, floating passagework.

The Pairing: A Local Collaboration

To complement the musical mastery on stage, the event features:

Curated Bourbon: Hand-selected pairings from the award-winning MB Roland Distillery.

Hand-selected pairings from the award-winning MB Roland Distillery. Gourmet Bites: Enjoy a wonderful meal to compliment the music and the bourbon.

“As we look back across centuries of history, there are two things that I feel certain we had in common with our ancestors: we all love music, and we all love to eat! Our special

concert event includes music by timeless composers like J.S. Bach and Igor Stravinsky, Gabriella Smith and Christopher Theofanides, alongside dishes with a modern twist. As good as all this music is, it tastes even better when washed down by Kentucky Bourbon!”, said GCO Music Director Jacob Aaron Schnitzer.

Tickets and Information

Tickets for Bourbon & Branden+burgers are limited to maintain an intimate atmosphere. For more information on the program or to purchase tickets, please visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=gco01

About the Gateway Chamber Orchestra

Gateway Chamber Orchestra (GCO) is a nationally-recognized cultural institution conducted by incoming 2025-2026 Music Director Jacob Aaron Schnitzer. The ensemble debuted in the fall of 2008 and has grown into a classically-modeled chamber orchestra comprised of leading symphony players, recording musicians, and college faculty who delight in bringing their shared passion for the world’s greatest music to the Middle Tennessee community.

For more information, visit www.gatewaychamberorchestra.com