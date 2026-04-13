Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Opens ASUN Championship Against Bellarmine

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) tennis team opens postseason play with a Tuesday 7:00am CT match against Bellarmine in the first round of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Tennis Championship at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Complex.

The Governors enter the postseason after dropping a 4-2 decision to Tennessee State, Sunday, with Logan Tomovski and Glen Arnett earning straight-set singles win in the decision.

Tomovski led the APSU Govs with seven singles wins during the regular season while primarily playing the No. 3 position. Arnet finished second on the team with six wins and has a 3-0 combined record from the No. 4 and No. 5 singles courts.

Tomovski and Rohan Loubser lead all APSU pairings with a 7-3 record from the No. 1 court, while Bodi van Galen and Lucas Ranciaro are second on the team with four wins.

Bellarmine comes to the Championship as the number nine seed and is 4-15 this season and was recently defeated Middle Tennessee 7-0, Friday. Matthew Nice was selected as a member of the Second Team All-ASUN team. Nice is 15-15 overall and 9-9 in the spring season, from the number one position. In doubles, Nice is 12-16 overall and 8-8 in the spring, primarily from the number 2 position.

Historically, APSU has lost each of the two matches in the teams meetings. Austin Peay State University fell to Bellarmine 4-0 last time out, in 2025 and 7-0 in 2024.

About the Bellarmine Knights

2025-26 Record: 4-15 (0-0, ASUN)

2024-25 Record: 7-12 (3-5 ASUN)

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For news and updates from Nashville, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

With a win over the Knights, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team advances to face #1 North Florida in the ASUN Championship Quarterfinals on Tuesday at 8:00am CT.