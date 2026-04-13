Austin Peay State University Baseball Hosts Tennessee Tech in Midweek Action at Joe Maynard Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team is set to host Tennessee Tech in a midweek rematch, starting on Tuesday at 6:00pm at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay (16-20, 7-8 ASUN) is coming off a winless weekend, as the Governors were swept for the first time since the 2023 season, when they hosted Florida Gulf Coast. Austin Peay State University dropped all three games to North Alabama, which was tied with the Governors, as well as the Bisons of Lipscomb, in a three-way tie for first place in the Atlantic Sun Conference Gold Division. After going 0-3 this weekend, the Governors are now tied for fourth place in the division.

Last week, Austin Peay State University fell to Tennessee Tech in midweek action, 7-5, marking the first time the Golden Eagles had defeated the Governors since May 15th, 2022.

Redshirt junior Ray Velazquez’s numbers at the plate have been rising over the last few weeks, as he has now taken the lead on the Governors’ roster with 11 home runs, which is tied for the fourth-most in the ASUN. He has hit six homers in the last nine games and raised his batting average over .300 for the first time this season after going 3-for-4 at Tennessee Tech last Tuesday. He is now sitting at a .326 batting average coming into Tuesday and is now leading the team for the most multi-RBI games this season, with nine.

Tennessee Tech (12-24, 2-10 OVC) comes into Tuesday in last place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings after taking just one of its three games at UT Martin over the weekend. The Golden Eagles won game three of the weekend conference series, 18-16, after using five pitchers in the contest.

Pitching Probables

Starting pitchers for both teams have not been announced.

Series History

Austin Peay State University looks to reach 100 wins against Tennessee Tech, as the Governors lead the all-time series 99-88-1 dating back to 1938. The Golden Eagles won the first meeting in ’38, 7-2. Tennessee Tech won 12-straight contests in the all-time series before the Governors took their first win, which came in 1958, when Austin Peay State University won 5-0.

The last win for Austin Peay State University came on March 25th, 2025, as the Governors won 6-5 at home. The last Tennessee Tech win came on May 15th, 2022, in Cookeville, when the Golden Eagles won 14-5.

Broadcast Information

The midweek game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.