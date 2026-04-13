72.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 13, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Barbara June Knight
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Barbara June Knight

September 28th, 1953 - April 10th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Barbara June Knight
Barbara June Knight

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Barbara June Knight, 72, of Kenton, Tennessee, passed away on April 10th, 2026. Barbara was born on September 28th, 1953, in Paris, Tennessee, to William and Mary Merrell.

She spent most of her life working in the manufacturing field, where she was known for her strong work ethic and dedication. Outside of work, Barbara enjoyed thrifting and searching for a good bargain. She had a fun loving spirit, a great sense of humor, and loved a cold Mello Yello. Growing up she loved spending time with her siblings, most notably her sister Norma, whom she followed everywhere. She was truly a wonderful person who brought joy to those around her.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Gladys Cable, William Merrell, Leroy Merrell, and Charles Merrell. She is survived by her children Keith Holland and wife Stacey, Kevin Holland and wife Dawn, Kenneth Holland and wife Whitney, AJ Knight and wife Shayla; grandchildren Laci, Daniel, Logan, Baleigh, Michael, Lathan, Colton, Hayden, McKenzie, Ethan, and Averi; her siblings Robert Merrell, Norma Carroll, and Johnny Merrell.

Barbara will be remembered for her strength, her love for her family, her laughter, and the joy she brought to those around her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

Previous article
APSU Softball Faces UT Martin in Final Midweek Game of 2026 Season
Next article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Opens ASUN Championship Against Bellarmine
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information