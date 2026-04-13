Clarksville Obituary: Barbara June Knight

Clarksville, TN – Barbara June Knight, 72, of Kenton, Tennessee, passed away on April 10th, 2026. Barbara was born on September 28th, 1953, in Paris, Tennessee, to William and Mary Merrell.

She spent most of her life working in the manufacturing field, where she was known for her strong work ethic and dedication. Outside of work, Barbara enjoyed thrifting and searching for a good bargain. She had a fun loving spirit, a great sense of humor, and loved a cold Mello Yello. Growing up she loved spending time with her siblings, most notably her sister Norma, whom she followed everywhere. She was truly a wonderful person who brought joy to those around her.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Gladys Cable, William Merrell, Leroy Merrell, and Charles Merrell. She is survived by her children Keith Holland and wife Stacey, Kevin Holland and wife Dawn, Kenneth Holland and wife Whitney, AJ Knight and wife Shayla; grandchildren Laci, Daniel, Logan, Baleigh, Michael, Lathan, Colton, Hayden, McKenzie, Ethan, and Averi; her siblings Robert Merrell, Norma Carroll, and Johnny Merrell.

Barbara will be remembered for her strength, her love for her family, her laughter, and the joy she brought to those around her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.