Clarksville Civil War Roundtable to hold next meeting on April 15th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Our 236th meeting. We continue our twenty-second year!

The next meeting of the Clarksville (TN) Civil War Roundtable will be on Wednesday, April 15th, 2026 in our new home Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1410 Golf Club Lane just off Madison Street. This is next to Mericourt Park Baseball Complex just east of the Montgomery County Government Complex. The meeting room is just inside the covered entryway.

The meeting begins at 7:00pm and is always open to the public.

This month’s program – “Civil War Spies”

Espionage is age-old in human history but especially in military history. Agents from one nation would be sent to an enemy nation to find out the secrets of that nation and report back to the nation the spy was working for.

This included diplomatic, military and industrial espionage, all of which continues today. Spies were a large part of the Civil War. They listened while generals and other officers made plans for battle. They invented secret codes to communicate with their handlers and other spies.

Several slaves were spies for both the Union and the Confederates. Some were famous and some were infamous, while others were hidden in the shadows. Some were put in prison, and some were convicted of spying and hung. This month’s program is about the varied and sometimes hair-raising stories of some of the Civil War spies. Our speaker this month is our own Steven Currie.

Steven Currie spent his career developing software and managing software systems. He is now retired and lives with his wife and three cats in Woodlawn. He has had a lifelong interest in history, starting in grade school with Greek and Roman history. One Christmas when he was a child, he received a Civil War board game where the players could be the general for the North or the South.

That sparked an interest in the Civil War. Steven has been able to visit the battlefields at Stones River, Lookout Mountain and Chickamauga. He is a member of the Clarksville Civil War Roundtable and has been for several years.

Please make plans to join us for this fascinating program.