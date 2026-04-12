Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf in Second Place After Strong Opening Day at Jan Weaver Invitational

Murray, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team sits in second place after a first round 292 and a second round 287, Saturday, at the Jan Weaver Invitational at Miller Memorial Golf Course.

Austin Peay State University is in second place, 13 strokes behind the leaders, Murray State, and 16 strokes ahead of third-place Lindenwood.

Jordin Cowing leads the APSU Govs after a first round one under 71 and a second round even par 72. The freshman sits in a tie for second place with her 143 36-hole total.

Just one stroke behind Cowing is Jillian Breedlove, as a first round one over 73 and a second round one under 71 gives her a 144 first day score and leaves her in a tie for seventh place.

Ella Arnzen sits in a tie for tenth place after a first round three over 75 and a second round one under 71 gave her a 146 total through 36 holes.

Abby Hirtzel and individuals Abby Jimenez and Katie Roberts are currently tied for 12th place. Hirtzel had a first round three over 75 and a second round one over 73. Jimenez shot a two-over 74 in both rounds, as Roberts had a first-round one under 71 and a second-round five over 77.

Makenna Cox and Autumn Spencer sit in a tie for 26th place. Cox had a first-round one over 73, followed by a seven over 79, as Spencer shot an eight over 80 and an even-par 72 to give them each a 152 first-day score.

The final round of the Jan Weaver Invitational begins tomorrow at 9:00am, with Austin Peay State University paired with Lindenwood. The scoreboard will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsWGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.