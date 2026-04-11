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Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Closes Regular Season with Home Match against Tennessee State

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Takes on Tennessee State at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Takes on Tennessee State at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Tennessee State in a Sunday 11:30am match at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville, Tennessee. 

Austin Peay State University recently fell to Alabama in a 4-0 loss, Friday. Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski both earned their first-career ranked victory, 6-2, over Alabama’s top pairing of Vit Kalina and Jacob Olar. The Governors’ wins this season include 4-3 victories over Southern Indiana, Oakland City, IU Indy, and a 5-2 win over Cumberland. 

Tomovski leads the team with a 9-9 singles record, while Loubser and Tomovski lead all doubles pairings with a 9-4 record.

Tennessee State is 3-16 this season and was recently defeated by in-state rival Belmont 4-3, Friday, and played Southern Indiana, Saturday. 

Historically, Austin Peay State University has won 17 of 19 matches and is 10-2 in home matches against the Tigers. Last time out, the Governors fell to Tennessee State 6-1 in 2025 and 2-5 in 2022. 

About the Tennessee State Tigers

2025-26 Record: 3-16 (2-3, OVC)    

2024-25 Record: 7-13 (3-1 OVC)    

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Nashville, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team begins the postseason with a Tuesday 8:00am CT match against No. 9 Bellarmine as the #8 seed at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Courts in Fort Myers, Florida.

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