Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Closes Regular Season with Home Match against Tennessee State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Tennessee State in a Sunday 11:30am match at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University recently fell to Alabama in a 4-0 loss, Friday. Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski both earned their first-career ranked victory, 6-2, over Alabama’s top pairing of Vit Kalina and Jacob Olar. The Governors’ wins this season include 4-3 victories over Southern Indiana, Oakland City, IU Indy, and a 5-2 win over Cumberland.

Tomovski leads the team with a 9-9 singles record, while Loubser and Tomovski lead all doubles pairings with a 9-4 record.

Tennessee State is 3-16 this season and was recently defeated by in-state rival Belmont 4-3, Friday, and played Southern Indiana, Saturday.

Historically, Austin Peay State University has won 17 of 19 matches and is 10-2 in home matches against the Tigers. Last time out, the Governors fell to Tennessee State 6-1 in 2025 and 2-5 in 2022.

About the Tennessee State Tigers

2025-26 Record: 3-16 (2-3, OVC)

2024-25 Record: 7-13 (3-1 OVC)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Nashville, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team begins the postseason with a Tuesday 8:00am CT match against No. 9 Bellarmine as the #8 seed at the Florida Gulf Coast Tennis Courts in Fort Myers, Florida.