APSU Baseball Falls 13-12 to North Alabama Despite Ninth-Inning Rally

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped game two of its weekend series against North Alabama, despite rallying for five runs in the ninth, as they fell in a one-run decision, 13-12, Saturday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University got ahead early in the bottom of the first with redshirt junior Ray Velazquez’s 10th home run of the season, which was a two-run blast over the left field fence to put the Governors ahead by two.

North Alabama would answer back and take the lead, as their next three runs came off solo shots, with one coming in the second inning, and two more in the third. The Lions would cap off their third inning scoring with an RBI single from Bryant Loving, which was his only run driven in on the day.

Redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson delivered the Govs’ third run of the game with an RBI single through the right side of the infield, bringing the APSU Govs back within one run. But not before Wes Walker hit himself a two-run home run for the Lions to extend their lead in the top of the fifth inning.

The Governors would tie the game in the bottom half of the frame, as junior Kyler Proctor hit his first home run of the season over the left field wall to bring in three runs.

The Lions would go on a run, however, as they scored seven more runs over the next three innings to go up 13-6 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. That’s when the Governors rallied with two outs, as freshman Houston Hebert hit his second home run of the season to bring in another three runs for Austin Peay.

Then, three batters later, graduate Andres Matias stepped up and collected his fourth hit of the game, which was a double in the right-center alley, allowing two runners to cross and put the Govs within one run. North Alabama’s Luke Davenport would only allow the one hit as he completed the save opportunity for his first of the season.

Five Governors recorded multi-hit performances, while four drove in multiple runs. The Governors outhit the Lions 17-16, and were 11-for-20 at the plate with two outs.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team concludes their weekend series against North Alabama with game three, starting on Sunday at 1:00pm at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.