Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Tops Tennessee Tech After Loss to Missouri State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team went 1-1 in their final two matches of the regular season at the Austin Peay Invitational, Saturday, falling to Missouri State, 4-1, before beating Tennessee Tech, 3-2, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility.

The Govs fell in an early morning match to Missouri State, with Jordyn Beneteau and Addi Hultquist earning the Govs lone win in straight sets on Court No. 4.

The APSU Govs then reverse swept Tennessee Tech, coming from behind to win after dropping both matches in the first flight. Addi Hultquist and Jordyn Beneteau allowed only 18 total points winning 21-11 and 21-7 on court No. 3, capping off a perfect 4-0 weekend for the pair.

Isabella Rusell and Grace Austin earned their 15th win of the season as a pair with a straight-set win on Court No. 1, and Ashley Boswell and Bailey Hope clinched the match with a dominating 21-8 second-set win on Court No. 2.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

With the regular season in the books, the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team turns its attention to the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Beach Volleyball Championship, April 22nd-24th, at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama.

Results: Austin Peay vs. Missouri State

1. Mackenzie Steele/Amanda Cleary (MSU) def. Isabella Rusell/Grace Austin (APSU) 21-18, 21-16, 15-8

2. Rylie Cepicky/Raylee Stenzel (MSU) def. Bailey Hope/ Ashley Boswell (APSU) 21-18, 21-18

3. Manuela Niemeyer/Maddie Schrandt (MSU) def. Alyson Cooper/Sage Raby (APSU) 21-11, 21-8

4. Addi Hulquist/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) def. Morgan Bos/Taylor Germann (MISU) 21-12, 21-13

5. Jaycee Fixsen/Logan Kaneshiro (MSU) def. Emma Loiars/Cami Missig (APSU) 21-12, 21-10

Results: Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Tech

1.Isabella Rusell/Grace Austin(APSU) def. MK Roberts/Vivian Robards (TTU) 21-13, 21-11

2. Bailey Hope/ Ashley Boswell (APSU) def. Kaesha Walter/Bailey Poppe (TTU) 21-10, 21-8

3. Addi Hulquist/Jordyn Beneteau (APSU) def. Savannah Knepp/Cristina Rotola (TTU) 21-11, 21-7

4. Alanah Craig/Kyana Gabriel (TTU) def. Emma Loiars/Alyson Cooper (APSU) 21-19, 21-16

5. Zoe Mish/Maggie Kamp (TTU) def. Cami Missig/Emily Freel (APSU) 21-19, 21-17