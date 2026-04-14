Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Elkmont Drive Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Monday, April 20th, 2026, at 8:00am on Elkmont Drive from Sugarcane Way to the end of Elkmont Drive.

Low water pressure may also be possible for the vicinity during the work.

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water valve replacement and restoring water service by approximately 3:30pm.