APSU Men’s Tennis’ Rohan Loubser and Glen Arnet Earn Academic All-ASUN Honors

Jacksonville, FL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis juniors Rohan Loubser and Glen Arnet were named to the Academic All-Atlantic Sun Conference Team, the league announced Monday.

Loubser posted a 3.83 GPA during his junior season while majoring in engineering. On the court, Loubser combined for 14 wins, including nine during the spring season. The Santos, Brazil native posted a 7-3 doubles record during the spring while exclusively playing the No. 1 position alongside doubles partner Logan Tomovski.

Arnet posted a 3.87 GPA and is graduating this semester with his bachelor’s degree in finance. Arnet is 9-7 in singles while playing from the No. 4-6 positions and has earned three doubles victories from the No. 2 court.

To qualify for the Academic ASUN Team, players must have a cumulative 3.50 GPA, participated in 50% of contests during the season, have completed four (4) semesters of college coursework OR 50% of progress towards a degree and have one year of residence at the institution.

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