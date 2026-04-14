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APSU Men’s Tennis’ Rohan Loubser and Glen Arnet Earn Academic All-ASUN Honors

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Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Juniors Loubser and Arnet Honored for Academic Excellence in ASUN. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Juniors Loubser and Arnet Honored for Academic Excellence in ASUN. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisJacksonville, FL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis juniors Rohan Loubser and Glen Arnet were named to the Academic All-Atlantic Sun Conference Team, the league announced Monday.

Loubser posted a 3.83 GPA during his junior season while majoring in engineering. On the court, Loubser combined for 14 wins, including nine during the spring season. The Santos, Brazil native posted a 7-3 doubles record during the spring while exclusively playing the No. 1 position alongside doubles partner Logan Tomovski

Arnet posted a 3.87 GPA and is graduating this semester with his bachelor’s degree in finance. Arnet is 9-7 in singles while playing from the No. 4-6 positions and has earned three doubles victories from the No. 2 court. 

To qualify for the Academic ASUN Team, players must have a cumulative 3.50 GPA, participated in 50% of contests during the season, have completed four (4) semesters of college coursework OR 50% of progress towards a degree and have one year of residence at the institution. 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Nashville, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

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