Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Earns Seven ASUN Postseason Honors

Jacksonville, FL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis freshman Yi-Chine Guan was named a Second Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection, while both she and Clemence Butavand also earned ASUN All-Freshman Team honors. Sophia Baranov, Luca Bohlen, Elena Thiel, and Pauline Bruns, also earned Academic All-ASUN Team recognition, the league announced Monday.

Huang is 10-4 in singles this spring, with a 7-4 record from the No. 2 court. She also has earned six doubles win throughout the spring while exclusively playing from the No. 1 court alongside Bohlen.

Butavand is tied with Huang for a team-best 10 singles wins this season while primarily playing from the No. 4 position, where she has an 8-3 record this spring. She also has posted a team-best 8-2 record in doubles play on the season.

Baranov posted a 3.56 GPA, while majoring in psychology, during the 2025-2026 academic year. Baranov participated in 12 of 15 contests, with a 4-8 doubles record, exclusively from the number one position. Baranov went 7-3 in doubles from the number three position.

Bohlen posted a 3.93 GPA while majoring in business during the 2025-2026 academic year. Luca played in 13 of 15 contests, with a 7-3 record from the number three position, and a 8-5 record overall. Bohlen is 6-7 in doubles, from the number one position.

Thiel posted a 3.94 GPA while majoring in business during the 2025-2026 academic year. Thiel participated in 11 of 15 contests with a 9-2 record in singles and a 7-5 record in doubles from the number two position.

Bruns, majoring in business, posted a GPA of 4.0 during the 2-25-2026 academic year. Bruns participated in 12 of 15 contests, with an 8-4 record in singles, and a4-5 doubles record.

To qualify for the Academic ASUN Team, players must have a cumulative 3.50 GPA, participated in 50% of contests during the season, have completed four (4) semesters of college coursework OR 50% of progress towards a degree and have one year of residence at the institution.

The Austin Peay State University faces #5 North Alabama on Thursday at 11:00am in the ASUN Women’s Tennis Championship.

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