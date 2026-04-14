Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Pea Ridge Road closed for Water Service Line Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed a section of Pea Ridge Road from Hayes Street to Sequoia Lane for water service line repair.

Traffic will be detoured to Hayes Street and Sequoia Lane during the work. Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water service line work and reopening the road by approximately 2:00pm.