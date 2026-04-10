Dawn S. Smith Appointed VP of Marketing & Communications for Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the appointment of Dawn S. Smith as its new Vice President of Marketing and Communications, bringing extensive experience in strategic marketing, brand development, and integrated communications to the organization.

In her new role, Smith will lead the EDC’s marketing and communications strategy, strengthening the organization’s ability to promote Clarksville-Montgomery County as a premier destination for business investment and economic growth. She will oversee brand positioning, strategic messaging, and communications initiatives that highlight the region’s competitive advantages to corporate leaders, site selectors, and industry partners.

Smith most recently served as Creative Director and Strategic Marketing Lead at Maisol Media, where she led branding, storytelling, and omnichannel marketing campaigns for both B2B and B2C clients across industries including technology, healthcare, and financial services.

In that role, she directed campaigns across digital, social, video, and print platforms, helping organizations strengthen brand visibility, increase engagement, and expand revenue opportunities. Her work focused on building integrated marketing strategies designed to support long-term business growth.

Smith’s career also includes senior marketing leadership roles with organizations such as WIKA Instruments Corporation, where she led brand and product marketing initiatives and supported sales enablement strategies that contributed to significant annual revenue growth.

“Dawn brings a powerful combination of strategic marketing insight, creative storytelling, and leadership experience,” said Buck Dellinger, EDC President/CEO. “Her ability to translate initiatives into compelling narratives will help us continue telling Clarksville’s economic development story.”

Smith holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Georgia and professional certifications in digital marketing and SEO strategy.

“Clarksville is at a pivotal moment. I am honored to join the Clarksville-Montgomery County EDC and help shape the story of this vibrant community and contribute to its continued growth,” Smith said.

Smith began her role on Monday, April 6th, 2026.

About Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is organized to develop, direct, and maintain economic development strategies to further and advance the general welfare and economic prosperity of Clarksville, Montgomery County, and the surrounding area.

The EDC has been jointly organized by the Industrial Development Board for Clarksville, Montgomery County, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, and Visit Clarksville (Convention and Visitors Bureau).

The organization actively works to bring new industries to Clarksville, support existing businesses, and maintain our high standards of living with arts, entertainment, and hospitality.