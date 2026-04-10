Clarksville Obituary: Demetrice Cortex McCollough

Clarksville, TN – Mr. Demetrice Cortex McCollough was born May 28th, 1976 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Pearlene McCollough and Eugene Kelly. Demetrice transitioned from this life on April 4th, 2026.

Demetrice accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Christ the Healer Church under the pastoral leadership of Bishop Calvin Lockett. He attended Manly Career Academy High School.

Demetrice married the love of his life, Alisha McCollough and they shared 13 wonderfully, blessed years together.

He worked for various industrial and manufacturing factories.

Demetrice enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved cooking love filled meals, singing gospel, dancing and stepping to old school music, basketball, and hosting BBQs for family and friends.

Demetrice was preceded in death by his father Eugene Kelly, grandfather Robert McCollough, and nephew Shauntay Phillips

Demetrice leaves to cherish his memory: Wife- Alisha McCollough; Mother- Pearline McCollough; Children- Derrick Burgess, Elizabeth McCollough, Brinesha McCollough (Mekhi Daniels), Brindazia McCollough (Daniel Black), Demetrice McCollough Jr., Heaven McCollough. Bonus Children- Brittany Heath, Briana Heath, Bridgette Heath. Brother- Eugene McCollough (Markisa Walden); Sisters- Latoya Miller(Charles Miller) Timeka Gayles (Antonio) Gayles; Grandchildren- Jakayden Lisenbee, Zamyla Burgess, Kynnedi Brandon, Je’ne Black, J’ayde Black. 8 bonus grandchildren.

Loving Mother-n-law- Linda McKenzie, Sister-n-Law- Selena Burgess, Sumter, SC) Special niece Zylecia Burgess and a host of loving relatives and plenty of friends.