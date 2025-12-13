APSU Women’s Basketball Starts Key Road Stretch at Evansville

Austin Peay (4-2) at Evansville (2-7)

Sunday, December 14th, 2025 | 3:00pm

Evansville, IN | Meeks Family Fieldhouse

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team faces the Evansville Aces in a Sunday 2:00pm matchup at the Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

Austin Peay (4-2) most recently fell 74-56 to Murray State, December 6th, at F&M Bank Arena. Veronaye Charlton led the way for the Govs with a 17-point performance, including three three-pointers. Anovia Sheals had 14 points, grabbing six rebounds.

Evansville (2-7) fell 72-55 at Saint Louis, December 7th. Camryn Runner paced the Aces with 12 points, with Logan Luebbers Palmer right behind her with 11. The Aces’ last win came in a 65-52 decision against Northern Illinois, November 30th, as Luebbers Palmer led with 19 points.

This will be the 23rd meeting of the Governors and the Aces, with the Govs leading the all-time series 12-10. The APSU Govs lead 9-1 when played in Clarksville, as the Aces lead 8-3 in games played in Evansville.

The Fast Break

The APSU Govs are ranked first in the Atlantic Sun Conference with a 7.2 rebound margin and a 47.3 field-goal percentage.

Their 29.3 bench points per game and 19.67 turnovers forced rank second.

Veronaye Charlton leads the conference with an 88.2 free-throw percentage. Her 2.00 assist/turnover ratio and 3.7 assists per game rank third and fourth, respectively.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third with 4.2 assists per game and fifth with a 1.67 assist/turnover ratio.

About the Evansville Aces

The Evansville Aces are second in the Missouri Valley with a 31.0 three-point percentage and third with 7.8 three-pointers per game.

Logan Luebbers Palmer is second in the conference with 2.33 three-pointers per game and 21 made three-pointers, and is third with 130 field-goal attempts. Her 30.9 three-point percentage ranks fourth.

Camryn Runner is third in the MVC with 142 points and fifth with 15.8 points per game.

Runner’s 35 assists and 3.9 assists per game rank fourth and fifth, respectively.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.