Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Wedgewood Drive area Water Outage for Water Main Work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) planned a water outage at 8:00am on Friday, April 24th, 2026, on Wedgewood Drive for water main maintenance.

The following streets will be affected by the water outage and low water pressure during the work:

Wedgewood Drive

Chip N Dale Drive

Iroquois Drive

Merritt Drive (Valley Drive to Iroquois Drive)

The water main maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00pm.