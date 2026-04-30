Top Spring Car Maintenance Tips from Mopar to Keep Your Vehicle Road-Ready

Central Line, MI – There’s no time like spring for some preventive vehicle maintenance. Seasonal inspections help address winter wear and prepare vehicles for warmer weather and summer travel.

“Winter takes its toll, even if it doesn’t snow where you live, and a reset is good for you and your vehicle before the summer travel season,” said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president of Mopar North America. “Also, Mopar knows that preventive maintenance keeps vehicles on the road longer and saves money in the long run.”

The experts at Mopar, the global parts and service brand of Stellantis, suggest these checks to be road ready:

Tires: Check air pressure, including the spare. The proper PSI is listed inside the driver’s door jamb. Inspect both tread and sidewall for uneven or irregular wear.

Engine Belts, Hoses and Fuel Filter: Prevent breakdowns or serious engine damage by replacing belts and hoses at recommended intervals. Replacing the fuel filter keeps the engine running well and maximizes fuel economy.

Brakes: A thin layer of the brake pad disintegrates every time brakes are applied. Replace pads or shoes before drums or rotors become damaged. Inspect calipers, fittings, brake hardware and the parking brake to ensure proper performance.

Oil: Engine oil should be checked regularly and changed according to service recommendations.

Air Filter: The air filter protects the engine from contaminants. Restricted airflow hinders performance and may lead to greater fuel consumption.

Fluid Levels: Vehicle fluids and lubricants—coolant, power steering, brake fluid—should be checked and changed at factory-recommended intervals.

Battery: Look for corroded terminals and a cracked or bulging case.

Shocks and Struts: They’re vital to a smooth ride and may affect handling. Look for signs of leaking fluid.

Wiper Blades: Critical for a clear view. Mopar all-season wiper blades are made from an all-metal superstructure for durability and reliable performance.

Lights: Inspect and test all exterior lamps, including turn signals and hazard lights.

Learn More

To help you with all this, the experts at Mopar offer numerous spring service specials and rebates.

To check out available service coupons, scan or go online to hwww.mopar.com/en-us/service-coupons-and-offers.html#coupons-section or for more information, scan or go online to www.mopar.com.