Clarksville Obituary: Terry W. Sleeper

Clarksville, TN – Terry W. Sleeper, age 54, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26th, 2026 at Vanderbilt of Nashville.

Terry was born on July 30th, 1971 in Dallas, TX to the late Daniel Sleeper and Scherry Boyd. Terry was also preceded by his brother, Daniel Sleeper and sister, Angela Sleeper.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Donna Sleeper; son, Christopher Sleeper; daughters, Pamela Bartholomai and Caroline Sleeper; brothers, Eddie, Shawn, and Glenn Sleeper; sisters, Pat, Melissa, and Melody; grandchildren, Mitsuko, Jahziah, Kanoelani, and Terry.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com