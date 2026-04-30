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Clarksville Obituary: Terry W. Sleeper

July 30th, 1971 - April 26th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Terry W. Sleeper
Terry W. Sleeper

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Terry W. Sleeper, age 54, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26th, 2026 at Vanderbilt of Nashville.

Terry was born on July 30th, 1971 in Dallas, TX to the late Daniel Sleeper and Scherry Boyd. Terry was also preceded by his brother, Daniel Sleeper and sister, Angela Sleeper.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Donna Sleeper; son, Christopher Sleeper; daughters, Pamela Bartholomai and Caroline Sleeper; brothers, Eddie, Shawn, and Glenn  Sleeper; sisters, Pat, Melissa, and Melody; grandchildren, Mitsuko, Jahziah, Kanoelani, and Terry.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Terry, please visit our floral store.
 
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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