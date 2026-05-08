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Clarksville Obituary: Carole Jean Zimmerman

November 9th, 1939 - May 7th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Carole Jean Zimmerman
Carole Jean Zimmerman

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Carole Jean Zimmerman, age 86, of Clarksville, TN went to be in the arms of her savior on Thursday, May 7th, 2026.

Carole was born on November 9th, 1939 in Oakland, CA to the late Manuel Piva and Maria Souza.

Carole is survived by her sons, Anthony (Diane) Carroccia and Stephen Zimmerman; daughter, Joy (Steve) Bodi; grandchildren, Elisabeth Carroccia and Alex Carroccia.

Carole served her community through her role as a Registered Nurse, an active member of Job’s Daughters and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Clarksville, TN. Carole is loved by many and will be missed by all.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 12th, 2026 in the Chapel of IMCC. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 12th, 2026 from 10:00am until Mass. Burial will follow directly after the service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Clarksville, TN.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Carole, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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