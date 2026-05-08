Clarksville Obituary: Carole Jean Zimmerman

Clarksville, TN – Carole Jean Zimmerman, age 86, of Clarksville, TN went to be in the arms of her savior on Thursday, May 7th, 2026.

Carole was born on November 9th, 1939 in Oakland, CA to the late Manuel Piva and Maria Souza.

Carole is survived by her sons, Anthony (Diane) Carroccia and Stephen Zimmerman; daughter, Joy (Steve) Bodi; grandchildren, Elisabeth Carroccia and Alex Carroccia.

Carole served her community through her role as a Registered Nurse, an active member of Job’s Daughters and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Clarksville, TN. Carole is loved by many and will be missed by all.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 12th, 2026 in the Chapel of IMCC. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 12th, 2026 from 10:00am until Mass. Burial will follow directly after the service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Clarksville, TN.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com