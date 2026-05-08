Clarksville Obituary: Charles David Edward Wallace, Sr

Clarksville, TN – Charles David Edward Wallace, Sr., born June 30th, 1953, peacefully passed away on April 23rd, 2026. Throughout his life, he was a devoted and loving father and grandfather, cherished deeply by all who knew him.

Charles’s legacy is marked by his dedicated service in the United States Army and his skilled work as a mechanic at D&D Auto Salvage, where he was respected for his expertise and commitment.

A man of multitude interests, Charles had a profound passion for collecting various treasures, reflecting his unique personality and zest for life. His warmth and generosity were at the core of his being, especially in his role as a family man, where his love and guidance shaped many lives.

Charles is survived by his sons, Christopher Wallace (Shantel), Brian Wallace, and Bubba Gant (Kristen); his daughter, Tabitha Gaither (Jason); his brother, Joe Wallace; and his sister, Mildred Aldridge. He also leaves behind a large and loving family of grandchildren: Destiny, Cole, Dylan, McKenna, McKinlsey, Liberty Ann, Aubrey, Zack, Chucky, Ashley, Ryan, Josh, Lori, as well as numerous great-grandchildren who will carry forward his spirit and memory.

He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Wallace, Jr.; his daughter, Jennifer Lynn Warren; and his beloved parents, Ray Eldon Wallace and Betty Mae Thomason.

Charles David Edward Wallace, Sr.’s life was one of steadfast dedication—to his country, his craft, and most importantly, his family. His memory will be honored and cherished by all who had the privilege to know him. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy of love, strength, and devotion that will endure in the hearts of his loved ones forever.