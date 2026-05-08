Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Natural Gas Meter Reading Equipment Installation to begin in North Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) announces their subcontractor will begin adding Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) equipment on natural gas meters in North Clarksville on Monday, May 11th.

This work is part of the 45-day project that began in April to install metering reading equipment in North Clarksville encompassing the area from Pembroke Road to Allen Road and north of Tiny Town Road to the state line.

The authorized subcontractor, UWS, Inc., technicians and work vehicles will be visible in neighborhoods and identifiable by their official logo and identification badges. Weather permitting, the work will continue to take place on weekdays from 7:00am to 5:00pm during the course of the project.

What to expect during the installation process?

A minimal amount of work will be required on natural gas meters typically located near the foundation of residential homes.

No disruption of utility services.

Customers not required to be home.

Please contact the Clarksville Gas and Water Department office at 931.645.7400 with any questions.

About Clarksville Gas and Water Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees. Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation. CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects. Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday. For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays. For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

About UWS, Inc.

UWS is a national utility firm dedicated to developing and providing technical services designed and developed to maximize the performance of utility systems used by our customers. We provide our clients the highest quality technical and professional services, with highly skilled and trained professionals using state of the art technologies. UWS is recognized as an industry leader in meter implementation and testing as well as water, sewer, and storm system rehabs.