APSU Celebrates 82 Graduates at Spring 2026 Commencement Ceremony in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Eighty Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletic department staff members participated in the Spring 2026 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center on Friday.

The following student-athletes were master’s degree candidates for the May 2026 Commencement

The following were bachelor’s degree candidates for the May 2026 Commencement

These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

143 Dean’s List selections

84 selections to the Athletic Director’s honor Roll

2024 open Division Mascot National Champions, the first national championship in Austin Peay Athletics history

Five 2026 ASUN Basketball Regular-Season Champions

The 2026 ASUN Basketball Newcomer of the Year

Seven 2025 ASUN Baseball Gold Division Champions

Two 2024 ASUN Baseball Regular-Season Champions

Third Team All-ASUN baseball infielder

Austin Peay State University track & field 5K record holder

Two-time cross country meet winner, once as individual meet winner

18-time track event winners

2025 NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Midseason Watchlist selection

2026 NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Midseason Watchlist selection

Three 2026 NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Preseason Watchlist selection

Nine-time ASUN Track & Field Championships medalist

Three-time ASUN Track event champion

2022 ASUN Football Champion

2023 UAC Football Champion

First Team All-UAC quarterback and Third Team All-American by Stats Perform FCS and FCS Football Central

Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Finalist

Two-time All-ASUN Golfer

2025 ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Year

Captains of the inaugural Austin Peay lacrosse team and the program’s first graduates

2024 United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Third Team selection

Second Team All-ASUN soccer selection

Austin Peay softball’s single-season runs-record holders

Austin Peay softball’s single-season RBI and home run leader

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!