APSU Celebrates 82 Graduates at Spring 2026 Commencement Ceremony in Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Eighty Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletic department staff members participated in the Spring 2026 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center on Friday.
The following student-athletes were master’s degree candidates for the May 2026 Commencement
- Camille Blaylock, Athletics Communications
- Gillian Reed, Spirit / Athletics Creative
- Chelsea Dzenga, Athletics Marketing
- Ashley Roberts, Athletic Administration
- Miguel Flores, Sports Performance Coach
- Abby Rezny, Student-Athlete Support Services
- Chandler Kirton, Football
- Andres Matias, Baseball
- Creighton Morisch, Men’s Basketball
- Collin Parker, Men’s Basketball
- Quan Lax, Men’s Basketball
- Mya Williams, Women’s Basketball
- Richard Lebron, Men’s Cross Country
- Dayan Malavé, Volleyball
- Myles Wiley, Football
- Lauryn Warfield, Lacrosse
The following were bachelor’s degree candidates for the May 2026 Commencement
- Grace Austin, Beach Volleyball
- Jordyn Beneteau, Beach Volleyball
- Alyson Cooper, Beach Volleyball
- Emily Freel, Beach Volleyball
- Addi Hultquist, Beach Volleyball
- Gavin Alveti, Baseball
- Kaleb Applebey, Baseball
- Chance Cox, Baseball
- Drew DeLucia, Baseball
- Jackson Hohensee, Baseball
- Dylan Kazee, Baseball
- Brody Lanham, Baseball
- Aaron Lewis, Baseball
- Kade Shatwell, Baseball
- Zion Taylor, Baseball
- Anton Brookshire, Men’s Basketball
- Matt Enright, Men’s Basketball
- Jeanine Brandsma, Women’s Basketball
- Ines Gnahore, Women’s Basketball
- Jacob Bormet, Men’s Cross Country
- Sydney Freeman, Women’s Cross Country / Track & Field
- Gracie Brock, Spirit
- Delaney Brown, Spirit
- AJ Crowder, Mascot
- Madeline Cummins, Spirit
- Maddy Lund, Spirit
- Bodi van Galen, Men’s Tennis
- Glen Arnet, Men’s Tennis
- Sophia Baranov, Women’s Tennis
- Luca Bohlen, Women’s Tennis
- Alexis Arnett, Track & Field
- Marcia Dejesus, Track & Field
- Isis Banks, Track & Field
- Myra Eriksson, Track & Field
- Mallory Hodge, Track & Field
- Madelyn Kocik, Track & Field
- Amani Sharif, Track & Field
- Saidou Ba, Football
- Kendyle Ball, Football
- Zak Bowden, Football
- Eli Edwards, Football
- Jaycob Neely, Football
- Chris Parson, Football
- Joshua Sales Jr., Football
- Al Sandifer, Football
- Jeremiah Skipwroth Jr., Football
- Stratton Smith, Football
- Davin Garinger, Football
- Shemar Kirk, Football
- Patton Samuels, Men’s Golf
- Jackson Wise, Men’s Golf
- Autumn Spencer, Women’s Golf
- Mak Patten, Lacrosse
- Lauryn Berry, Soccer
- Vivian Burke, Soccer
- Sophie Davidson, Soccer
- Zoey Kalilimoku, Soccer
- Kasidy Schenk, Soccer
- Shelby Allen, Softball
- Emilee Baker, Softball
- Kiley Hinton, Softball
- Brie Howard, Softball
- Alanah Jones, Softball
- Makayla Navarro, Softball
- Emberly Nichols, Softball
- Brandon Chapman, Softball Manager
These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…
- 143 Dean’s List selections
- 84 selections to the Athletic Director’s honor Roll
- 2024 open Division Mascot National Champions, the first national championship in Austin Peay Athletics history
- Five 2026 ASUN Basketball Regular-Season Champions
- The 2026 ASUN Basketball Newcomer of the Year
- Seven 2025 ASUN Baseball Gold Division Champions
- Two 2024 ASUN Baseball Regular-Season Champions
- Third Team All-ASUN baseball infielder
- Austin Peay State University track & field 5K record holder
- Two-time cross country meet winner, once as individual meet winner
- 18-time track event winners
- 2025 NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Midseason Watchlist selection
- 2026 NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Midseason Watchlist selection
- Three 2026 NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Preseason Watchlist selection
- Nine-time ASUN Track & Field Championships medalist
- Three-time ASUN Track event champion
- 2022 ASUN Football Champion
- 2023 UAC Football Champion
- First Team All-UAC quarterback and Third Team All-American by Stats Perform FCS and FCS Football Central
- Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Finalist
- Two-time All-ASUN Golfer
- 2025 ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Year
- Captains of the inaugural Austin Peay lacrosse team and the program’s first graduates
- 2024 United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Third Team selection
- Second Team All-ASUN soccer selection
- Austin Peay softball’s single-season runs-record holders
- Austin Peay softball’s single-season RBI and home run leader
And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!