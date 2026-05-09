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HomeSportsAPSU Celebrates 82 Graduates at Spring 2026 Commencement Ceremony in Clarksville
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APSU Celebrates 82 Graduates at Spring 2026 Commencement Ceremony in Clarksville

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Honors Spring 2026 Graduates During Commencement Celebration. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Eighty Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes and athletic department staff members participated in the Spring 2026 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center on Friday.

The following student-athletes were master’s degree candidates for the May 2026 Commencement

The following were bachelor’s degree candidates for the May 2026 Commencement

These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

  • 143 Dean’s List selections
  • 84 selections to the Athletic Director’s honor Roll
  • 2024 open Division Mascot National Champions, the first national championship in Austin Peay Athletics history
  • Five 2026 ASUN Basketball Regular-Season Champions
  • The 2026 ASUN Basketball Newcomer of the Year
  • Seven 2025 ASUN Baseball Gold Division Champions
  • Two 2024 ASUN Baseball Regular-Season Champions
  • Third Team All-ASUN baseball infielder
  • Austin Peay State University track & field 5K record holder
  • Two-time cross country meet winner, once as individual meet winner
  • 18-time track event winners
  • 2025 NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Midseason Watchlist selection
  • 2026 NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Midseason Watchlist selection
  • Three 2026 NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Preseason Watchlist selection
  • Nine-time ASUN Track & Field Championships medalist
  • Three-time ASUN Track event champion
  • 2022 ASUN Football Champion
  • 2023 UAC Football Champion
  • First Team All-UAC quarterback and Third Team All-American by Stats Perform FCS and FCS Football Central
  • Stats Perform Walter Payton Award Finalist
  • Two-time All-ASUN Golfer
  • 2025 ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Year
  • Captains of the inaugural Austin Peay lacrosse team and the program’s first graduates
  • 2024 United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Third Team selection
  • Second Team All-ASUN soccer selection
  • Austin Peay softball’s single-season runs-record holders
  • Austin Peay softball’s single-season RBI and home run leader

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!

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