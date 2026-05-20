TCAT Dickson and APSU Sign Articulation Agreement to Strengthen Nursing Education Pathway

Dickson, TN – TCAT Dickson and Austin Peay State University (APSU) have inked an articulation agreement creating a new pathway for TCAT Dickson practical nursing graduates to enter the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at APSU and receive an unprecedented 27 credit hours of prior learning credit toward a degree.

“This historic articulation agreement with APSU creates an important pathway for our PN graduates,” TCAT Dickson President Laura Travis said. “Many of our students plan to continue their education, and this partnership provides a seamless transition that helps remove barriers and expands opportunities for them to advance their careers and strengthen the healthcare workforce.”

APSU president Dr. Mike Licari agreed: “Partnering with TCAT Dickson, we are building a seamless bridge for working nurses to advance their education without leaving their communities. This LPN-to-BSN pathway reflects our shared commitment to access, excellence, and workforce readiness that empowers dedicated healthcare professionals to grow their skills, expand their impact, and help meet the evolving needs of our region.”

Dr. Kristen Butler, associate professor of nursing at APSU, explained how TCAT Dickson PN graduates would earn the 27 credit hours included in the articulation agreement.

“We’re taking the TCAT Dickson curriculum and accounting for that in our BSN program and awarding 16 credit hours,” Butler said.

After TCAT Dickson graduates successfully complete the APSU LPN-to-BSN transition course, they will earn an additional 11 credit hours.

“It will take you three years to complete the BSN program instead of four years,” Butler said.

Licari lauded the agreement and its benefit to the community.

“Your partner (APSU) has the best BSN program in the state, and we are very proud of that,” he said. “The severe shortage of nurses we have in the state and in the country is not going away. This agreement will eventually help improve the quality of healthcare in the state.”

TCAT Dickson Vice President of Academics Dr. Levi Mayer addressed TCAT Dickson practical nursing students attending the signing ceremony, saying, “This is the best route for you in the entire state. APSU is giving more TCAT LPN credit than any other university.”

Interested students can apply to APSU and begin taking pre-requisite courses starting in fall 2026, with nursing courses beginning in fall 2027. You can find more information at the LPN-to-BSN webpage.

TCAT Dickson practical nursing graduates can anticipate taking advantage of this articulation agreement and earning the 27 credit hours beginning in fall 2027. The first cohort should graduate by spring 2029.

About TCAT Dickson

TCAT Dickson is a Tennessee Board of Regents institution, is accredited by the Council on Occupational Education, and complies with non-discrimination laws: Title VI, Title IX, Section 504, and ADA. Located on Highway 46 in Dickson, the technical training college also has extension campuses in Clarksville and Franklin.

Additional information about the school is located at TCAT Dickson’s website.

About Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University, located in Clarksville, Tennessee, is a leading institution of higher education in the Southeast. The university offers over 50 graduate and 125 undergraduate degree paths, including the country’s first registered apprenticeship for teaching and doctoral degrees in psychological counseling and educational leadership.

Named after Clarksville native and former Tennessee Governor Austin Peay, the university’s Clarksville campus spans 195 acres downtown.APSU also operates a campus at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and is Tennessee’s leading higher education provider for military-affiliated students, who represent more than 33% of the student body.

For more information, visit www.apsu.edu.