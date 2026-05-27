Roxy Regional Theatre Announces Virtual Auditions for Season 44 and “American Tapestry”

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre’s upcoming season lineup includes The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol, Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues, Peter and the Starcatcher, August Wilson’s Fences, and Next to Normal.

Due to scheduling (and space) constraints, this year the Roxy will hold virtual auditions for our upcoming Season 44 and a special summer performance of “American Tapestry: A Nation’s History Through Song.”

In addition to the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Season 44 productions, we are in need of performers for a special summer performance of “American Tapestry: A Nation’s History Through Song.” This original piece will be performed in conjunction with Montgomery County and Clarksville’s 250th Celebration at the Downtown Commons on Thursday, July 2nd!

For musical consideration in Season 44 or for “American Tapestry,” please submit two contrasting 32-bar cuts of a song, one 30-second monologue of your choosing, and a dance/movement reel (if available).

For non-musical consideration in Season 44, please submit two contrasting one-minute monologues.

Please submit all audition materials (including your videos, headshot and resume) to casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org no later than 5:00pm CT on Wednesday, June 10th, 2026. Any questions can also be sent to the casting email address.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.

During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.