Clarksville Obituary: James Wellington Fitch

Clarksville, TN – James Wellington Fitch, born October 30th, 1940, in Margretville, New York, passed away Monday, May 18th, 2026. Throughout his life, James was a devoted family man, a passionate learner, and an adventurer who embraced the wonders of the world around him.

James built a commendable career at Zales Jewelry, where he served as Corporate Loss Prevention Manager. His professional dedication was matched only by his zest for knowledge and personal growth. A lifelong learner, James taught himself several languages, demonstrating both his intellect and determination.

Those who knew James remember his love for sailing and scuba diving, pursuits that revealed his adventurous spirit and deep connection to the natural world. He was also an avid reader and traveler, continually exploring new ideas and places.

Above all, James cherished his wife and family. He shared a loving partnership with his wife, Cynthia Diane Fitch. Together, they nurtured a close-knit family including their son, Mark Wellington Fitch, and his wife Stephanie, along with their daughter, Shawn King, and her husband Alex. James was a proud grandfather to Ainsley King and Savannah King, who brought him great joy.

James is survived by his beloved sisters, Susan Place and Patricia Wellington, who shared many memories with him over the years. He was predeceased by his parents, George Wellington Fitch and Wynafred Marie Thompson Fitch, whose legacy he carried forward with honor.

James Wellington Fitch’s life was marked by a profound love for family, an insatiable curiosity, and a spirit of adventure. He leaves behind a lasting impression on all who were fortunate to know him, and his memory will be cherished by his family and friends for years to come.