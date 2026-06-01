Clarksville Pets of the Week for June 1st, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 1st, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Wrecker is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come play with him out in the yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Dejay is a young male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family. Come visit with him in the yard.

Porter is a young male Border Collie/Cattle Dog mix. He is fully vetted and neutered so he can go home the same day. This breed mix requires lots of activities and adventures and would love a large yard and lots of challenging toys. Come take him out in the yard and spend time with this great boy.

Tank is a young male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family. Come spend time with this great boy out in the yard.

Cecile is a young female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Cobweb is a young male domestic shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. Cobweb can be found in the Cat Room.

Pallie is a young male domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted , litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new home. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Pepper Steak is an adult female Dilute Torti mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a sweet, affectionate girl who likes her own space and a calm, tranquil home. She’s fine with children but prefers to be the only pet. Pepper loves laying in a sunny spot or curling up next to you. Sweet girl looking for her forever home.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cherry is a young (1-2 year old) female Tabby. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Cherry is FIV+ which is not a death sentence. It just means the virus lives in her system. She can live a very long, healthy life. The rescue will gladly explain in further detail about being FIV+. She has the sweetest, most easy going personality and will be a delightful companion. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4-year-old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He has been working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success. Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love are just what he needs.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home, and no children, and no cats, please. He needs a strong, committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation. Drako deserves his own loving family.Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family. There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people, and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Kane is an adult male (approx.6-7 year old) Pit Bull Terrier. Kane is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He has been around other dogs and children of various energy levels and does great. He is a big boy and would love a fenced yard for zoomies and playing. Very much a sweetheart. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Razin is a young female Husky mix with stunning blue eyes. She is fully vetted with age-appropriate shots and will be spayed when age-appropriate. She is crate trained and is fine with children and other dogs. She is currently in puppy class and if adopted before she finishes her adopter can finish the classes with her at no cost to you.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Butter and Moo Moo are a bonded pair. Fully vetted, spayed, neutered and litter trained. Moo Moo is a 2 year old male with a tiny little black goatee and Butter is a one year old girl with a black eye patch. These 2 will need to stay together as they do everything together. Moo Moo is a bit more independent and likes affection on his own terms.

He likes being around his people, just not on them. Butter is completely opposite and craves attention and wants to be wherever you are and involved in whatever it is you are doing. She is highly food and toy motivated as well. Both kitties are avid bug hunters and love watching Bird videos.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Giblet is a male medium sized mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and kennel/house trained. Giblet has been around other dogs and cats but he prefers a home without children or possibly can be with older children who will respect his space and needs.

He is quite the velcro dog and will follow you everywhere. He will need a loving, patient, calm environment and you will be rewarded with a wonderful companion. For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/giblet

or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Banshee is a young female Black Labrador Retriever/St.Bernard mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Banshee is fine with other dogs, unknown at this time with children and definitely no cats please.

She is very friendly and loves food and belly rubs! She is fine on the leash and would benefit from lots of outdoor activities. An active family will be ideal for this sweet girl.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine, and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a 2-year-old male Labrador retriever. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is great with other calm, non dominant/non aggressive dogs and good with kids but still has a lot of puppy energy so he would need to be carefully supervised around toddlers. No cats please. He has had basic training and is just a delight to be around.

Storm will be perfect for a single person who can devote plenty of time to him or at least a very active family committed to including him in all hiking, jogging and swimming activities.

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Let’s be honest here, he is definitely NOT a “leave alone in the backyard” type of guy. He bonds well with his people and must be part of the family. This sweet boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful addition.For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/ docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Evelyn is a 9 year old female mixed breed. Fully vetted, spayed and house/kennel trained. She loves strolls through the neighborhood, car rides and snuggling with her humans. She is silly, loving and playful and does not act her age. She is looking for her forever home. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.

Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Willow & J. Dee are two bonded sisters looking for their forever home together. They are fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. They both adore attention, cuddles and being around people. Willow had one eye removed but that hasn’t slowed her down. She loves to play and live life to the fullest. They will be wonderful companions.

Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information, they can be found on Facebook, Saving Kittens Sanctuary, and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com